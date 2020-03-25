Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Shares of IBDRY opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.