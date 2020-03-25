Ibstock (LON:IBST) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ibstock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ibstock to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ibstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268 ($3.53).

IBST opened at GBX 183 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 262.32. Ibstock has a twelve month low of GBX 182.07 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $718.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson purchased 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

