Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.

IMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,263.50 ($29.78).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,332 ($17.52) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,632.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,812.11. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,260.80 ($16.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,651 ($34.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Jon Stanton acquired 1,500 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.