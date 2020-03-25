Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 530

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INF. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Informa to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 744 ($9.79) to GBX 729 ($9.59) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.19).

INF opened at GBX 425.20 ($5.59) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 647.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 771.11. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

