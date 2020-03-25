Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 18.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,515,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 318,989 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 483.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 613,167 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

