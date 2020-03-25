Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Trading 14.9% Higher

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.41, 4,696,874 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,246,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

