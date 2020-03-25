Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Trading 14.6% Higher

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)’s stock price traded up 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15, 1,145,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 826,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $961.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 183,248 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Innoviva by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 68,880 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

