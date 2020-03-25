Insider Buying: Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BARK) Insider Buys 17,500 Shares of Stock

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BARK) insider Rupert Fraser purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,683.24).

LON BARK opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a one year low of GBX 10.54 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 45.70 ($0.60).

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited and Tarncourt Ambit Limited engages in the development of commercial properties. Workshop Trading Holdings Limited operates coffee shops. Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited, Tarncourt Ambit Limited, and Workshop Trading Holdings Limited are based in the United Kingdom.

