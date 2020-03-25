Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $209,225.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth about $56,852,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

