Intercontinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,986 ($65.59).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 3,100.50 ($40.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,151.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,717.29. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

In related news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35). Also, insider Patrick Cescau acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, with a total value of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

