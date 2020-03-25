Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) recently:

3/24/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Sportsman's Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company's stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman's Warehouse brands. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. "

3/10/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Sportsman's Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/22/2020 – Sportsman's Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Sportsman’s Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

