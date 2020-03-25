Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Coca-Cola (KO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO):

3/24/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/18/2020 – The Coca-Cola was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

