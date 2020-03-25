iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $102,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.