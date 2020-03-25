iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 754,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 316,447 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,536,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,339,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,507,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

