iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 101,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 510% compared to the average daily volume of 16,566 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 419,416 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,755,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,651,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

