iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) rose 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 785,278 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

