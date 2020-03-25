James J. Cowie Sells 8,050 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDNS opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.32. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

