Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $163.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $178.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 70.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after buying an additional 699,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after buying an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after buying an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,869,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

