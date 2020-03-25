Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $108,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,544,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock worth $1,092,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.