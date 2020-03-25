Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €31.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.07 ($46.59).

ETR HLE opened at €26.52 ($30.84) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.54.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

