Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €15.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €15.00 ($17.44) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.53 ($52.95).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO opened at €18.61 ($21.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.16. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.