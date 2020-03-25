Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $60.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

NYSE ESTC opened at $55.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475 over the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

