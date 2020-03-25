Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 160

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JUP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 367 ($4.83) to GBX 262 ($3.45) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 332.40 ($4.37).

LON JUP opened at GBX 210.32 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $962.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 242.90 ($3.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 355.08.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease bought 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

