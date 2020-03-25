Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Price Target to GBX 700

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sanne Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 686.43 ($9.03).

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 539 ($7.09) on Monday. Sanne Group has a twelve month low of GBX 474.45 ($6.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 577.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 593.24. The company has a market capitalization of $789.82 million and a PE ratio of 59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

