Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Buy

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

