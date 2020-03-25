John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $16,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $21,415.24.

CRM opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $280,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

