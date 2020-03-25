JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 1,370

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,940.45 ($25.53).

Get Halma alerts:

LON HLMA opened at GBX 1,843 ($24.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,026.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.80.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.