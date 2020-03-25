Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 335 ($4.41). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JUP. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 367 ($4.83) to GBX 262 ($3.45) in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.40 ($4.37).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 210.32 ($2.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.08. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 242.90 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Nichola Pease purchased 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

