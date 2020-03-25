KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $21.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

KKR stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

