Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

