Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Trading 15% Higher

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52, 354,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 167,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 97,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

