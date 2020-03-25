Lamb Weston (LW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

