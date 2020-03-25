Laurentian Bank of Canada Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$5.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.49. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

