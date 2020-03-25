Leanne Catelan Buys 249,944 Shares of Excelsior Capital Ltd (ASX:ECL) Stock

Excelsior Capital Ltd (ASX:ECL) insider Leanne Catelan purchased 249,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$298,183.19 ($211,477.44).

The company has a market cap of $34.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.08. Excelsior Capital Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.89.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Excelsior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Excelsior Capital Company Profile

Excelsior Capital Limited designs and distributes electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications. It also manages investment portfolio. The company was formerly known as CMI Limited and changed its name to Excelsior Capital Limited in November 2018. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Meadowbank, Australia.

