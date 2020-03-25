Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading 14.5% Higher

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price traded up 14.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.50, 208,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 989,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

