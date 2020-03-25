Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.75 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of LBRT opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.37. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

