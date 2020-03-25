Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Up 15%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.26 and last traded at $129.65, 167,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 146,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $177.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.