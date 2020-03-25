Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) were up 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 21,661,790 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,303,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

