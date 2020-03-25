Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post $652.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $640.07 million. Logitech International reported sales of $624.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million.

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,763.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $19,703,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

