M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHO stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. M/I Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

