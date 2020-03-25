Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 336,916 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 183,044 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 815,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 140,415 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 660,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $1,491,420.00. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MGY. Northland Securities cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $229.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

