Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Magnolia Oil & Gas to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 7 5 0 2.42 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors 2510 9435 12937 437 2.45

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 222.48%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 181.04%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million $50.20 million 13.57 Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors $10.01 billion $462.16 million 3.52

Magnolia Oil & Gas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas’ competitors have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 5.36% 1.84% 1.45% Magnolia Oil & Gas Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas competitors beat Magnolia Oil & Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

