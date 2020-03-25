Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMG. Barclays lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.33 ($2.21).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 117.05 ($1.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.60.

In other Man Group news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 626,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

