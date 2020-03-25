Mar City (LON:MAR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.33

News coverage about Mar City (LON:MAR) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a daily sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.

