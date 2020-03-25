Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 250.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 85,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,849 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 868,380 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $18,003,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of MPC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

