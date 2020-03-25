Martin Breuer Purchases 20,000 Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider Martin Breuer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.62. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.21. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.40 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

