Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target cut by HSBC from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGGT. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 506 ($6.66) target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Meggitt to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 489 ($6.43).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 522.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 613.35.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Also, insider Tony Wood acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,833.46).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

