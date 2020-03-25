Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CASH. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $20.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $750.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

