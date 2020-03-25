Morgan Stanley Lowers Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $95.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.