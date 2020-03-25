Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mountain Boy Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Mountain Boy Minerals’ analysis:

Shares of MTB stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. Mountain Boy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

